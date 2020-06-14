Video of Terminalia Tomentosa Tree Oozing Water From It's Bark Shared Online, Netizens Have Mixed Reactions About Damaging The Tree; Here's What You Should Know

You must have studied in your younger days that trees have water retention capacity. They store this water until they need it in what is also called as "food tubes." But have you ever seen this water ooze out of the bark? A video has been shared online of a tree named Terminalia tomentosa which oozes out water after being hacked on by an axe. It is a marvellous natural wonder but can also damage the tree. Video displaying this tree's property has been shared online on Twitter. Video of Fire Sweeping Through Park in Spain Without Burning Trees Shocks Netizens, Turns Out to be Controlled Fire to Burn Fluff From Poplar Trees.

The tree Terminalia tomentosa also called as Crocodile bark or Sain. It has a large water retention capacity, carrying at least 4 to 6 litres! But this water is not the rain but the one absorbed by the soil. It is found largely in states of Kerala and Karnataka. As per research, not all of these trees carry water. Roughly, 5 to 10% of the old trees have this water storage capacity. In rare cases, this water can handy to quench your thirst in the forest. But a sound knowledge of identifying the plant is necessary. A video of a group of forest officials has been shared online which shows one of them hitting the bark with an axe and others washing hands with the water. But people on Twitter also expressed concern about felling of the trees. Do Plants Feel Pain? Plants Make Ultrasonic 'Screams' When in Stress or Pain, New Research Says.

Watch the Video Here:

Terminalis tomentosa, Crocodile bark tree or Sain. This tree can quench your thirst in rare circumstances. pic.twitter.com/DbbsBns94Z — Digvijay Singh Khati (@DigvijayKhati) June 14, 2020

The video has been going viral but while many are impressed, others expressed concern about hurting the trees. Check the mixed reactions below:

Tapping water from a tree for fun, when there is no real necessity is a foolish thing to do. When will people grow up?...😖 — Faraz Mohammed فراز محمد (@mohammedfaraz13) June 14, 2020

Yes sir but I fear people may start exploring and experimenting this. The other side of awareness. — Mohan Ch.Pargaien IFS (@pargaien) June 14, 2020

Please don't hurt a tree for a demonstration to human beings who have never bothered for anything on this earth except themselves. — shobha (@singshobhasing) June 14, 2020

why hurting the tree for water like this? sad — anil gupta (@anilgb) June 14, 2020

𝑁𝑎𝑡𝑢𝑟𝑎𝑙 𝑠𝑜𝑓𝑡 𝑑𝑟𝑖𝑛𝑘 🇮🇳💫 — salmani seraj (@salmaniseraj4) June 14, 2020

The beauty of nature.❣️ — Dilse Dil. ( غازی ) 🍁🕊️ (@Dil__007) June 14, 2020

Natures miracles — shaikrbasha (@shaikrb) June 14, 2020

Looking through the video is amazing no doubt, but its important to take care of the trees. Also, not all trees have water storage in their bark. Cutting of these trees will not fetch anyone water, as only a small percentage of all of these trees do have that property. It is also important to note that although all trees have water storage, only some like Terminalia tomentosa have such barks, so cutting of other trees will not bear any water. So we would also like to advise all our readers against felling of these or any other trees in search of water.

