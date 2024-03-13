Mumbai, March 13: Google's Gemini AI Chatbot has been recently criticised for producing wrong images of the founding fathers of the US and portraying historical figures as inaccurate. Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the Google teams have been working hard to fix the issue. US and global political parties have concerns about the AI Chatbots and their impact on the elections. In 2023, a report said that Microsoft's AI Chatbot replied to election-related questions with conspiracy theories, lies and false scandals.

According to a report by 9to5Google, Google confirmed that the Gemini AI Chatbot will not answer questions about the US or global elections. The report said that Gemini responded, "still learning how to answer this question" when asked to give information or predict the winner of an election. Now, users will have to rely on traditional Google Search to find out the answers to these questions. Tech Layoffs 2024: AI Remains Primary Driver Behind Job Cuts in Tech Sector, Still Companies Attribute Them To Cost-Saving and Restructuring, Says Report.

The report further shared information that Google explained the reasons for disabling such results. The tech giant reportedly said that all election-related queries "are blocked." The report said that Google restricted election-related queries to which Gemini would respond.

The report said that after Google rebranded its experimental AI chatbot, Bard, its performance steadily improved; however, criticism about producing controversial historical content hinted an improvement in image generation capability. Google CEO Sundar Pichai called these results "failures" and said that the company will improve its AI chatbot. World’s First AI Software Engineer 'Devin' Introduced, Capable of Coding and Creating Websites Using Single Prompt

The report said the Gemini AI has also taken over the popular feature "Google Assistant" to provide better results. It also said that Google added deeper interactions with Calendar, Messages, Tasks, and other Google products. Before 2024, Google promised that the AI Chatbot Bard would be restricted to election-related queries and would not return responses. Now, the company has been renamed Bard Gemini and has controlled the responses related to global elections.

