Mumbai, March 5: Tata Electronics on Wednesday announced a collaboration with Taiwan-based fabless display company Himax Technologies and Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (PSMC) to transform India’s display and ultralow power AI sensing product and technology ecosystem.

Tata Electronics, Himax, and PSMC aim to leverage their respective strengths to deliver comprehensive, end-to-end display semiconductor solutions for their mutual customers, from chip design to chip manufacturing and packaging, as well as electronics manufacturing services (EMS) to deliver system-level solutions, to both the Indian and global markets. Tata Electronics Acquires 60% Stake in Pegatron Technology India To Boost iPhone Production Under ‘Make in India’ Initiative.

The companies said they will collaborate to develop solutions focusing on "Made in India" requirements. The partnership also encompasses designing and manufacturing next-generation solutions to meet global demand while enhancing supply chain resilience.

“By combining Tata Electronics’ capabilities with Himax’s unparalleled expertise in display semiconductors and WiseEye ultralow power AI sensing and PSMC’s proven manufacturing solutions, we are creating a powerful ecosystem that addresses both domestic and global needs for the display semiconductor market,” said Dr Randhir Thakur, CEO and MD of Tata Electronics.

According to Jordan Wu, Co-Founder and CEO of Himax Technologies, India is emerging as a key hub for electronics development and manufacturing, presenting immense opportunities for growth and technological advancement. “Through this collaboration, we aim to bring Himax’s industry-leading expertise in display semiconductors and WiseEye ultralow power AI sensing to support India’s 'Made in India' initiative while enhancing global supply chain resilience,” Wu noted.

PSMC’s portfolio of semiconductor fabrication technologies is well-suited to meet the growing ‘Made in India’ requirements. “We look forward to this partnership with Tata Electronics and Himax, as it provides a unique opportunity to expand our collective footprint and gain significant share in both the domestic and global display semiconductors and ultralow power AI sensing markets,” said Martin Chu, President of PSMC. PM Narendra Modi Says India’s Future Determined by Investments in Innovation, Highlights AI’s Potential for Creating Millions of Jobs, Contributing Several Lakh Crores in India.

PSMC is the world’s seventh largest pure-play foundry, with four 12-inch and two 8-inch fabs in Taiwan, capable of producing over 2.1 million 12-inch equivalent wafers annually.

