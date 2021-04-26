Tecno has officially launched a new smartphone under its popular Spark 7 series for the global market. The budget phone is the third product in the Spark 7 series after Spark 7 and Spark 7P. The main highlights of the phone are MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, 6.55-inch LCD screen, 5000 mAh battery, 10W charging support and more.

Talking about the specifications, the Tecno Spark 7 Pro sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a hole-punch cutout on the top-left corner for the front camera. The screen also gets a refresh rate of 90Hz and a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, which will be mated up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal memory.

Tecno Spark 7 Pro Smartphone (Photo Credits: Tecno Mobile)

The phone will be available in three storage options - 4GB + 64GB, 4GB + 128GB, and 6GB + 128GB. For photos and videos, there is a triple-camera setup at the back. It includes a 48MP primary camera sensor, assisted by a depth sensor and an AI lens. Upfront, it gets an 8MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

It is fuelled by a 5000 mAh battery with 10W charging support. It comes in four colour options - Alps Blue, Spruce Green, Neon Dream, and Magnet Black. It runs Android 11 out of the box based on HiOS 7.5 on the top.

