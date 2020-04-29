TikTok Brings New Stickers Feature; How to Add Donation Stickers to Your TikTok Video

TikTok Donation Stickers (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The coronavirus pandemic has disabled the world in many ways. The deadly virus has snatched jobs from company employees & stopped businesses all around the world. Low wage workers who are unable to make their ends meet are much affected due to the COVID-19 crisis. In this time, TikTok has made a kind initiative to raise funds for the needy people. ByteDance Owned short video making app 'TikTok' has come up with a new way to raise funds for COVID-19 affected patients. Apple Has an Official Account on TikTok Now with Nothing Published So Far.

The company has officially launched a Donation Stickers feature wherein users can easily embed stickers in their TikTok Videos & TikTok Live videos. The new feature also allows users to donate funds to supported charities without switching between different apps. When a user taps on the donation sticker, s/he will be directed to a pop-up window where the donation can be easily done. 2 Held in Mumbai for Mocking Police in TikTok Video.

"Donations are enabled by Tiltify, a charitable fundraising platform, which processes donation transactions securely through their platform," the ByteDance-owned firm said. TikTok is supporting a total of eight charities such as James Beard Foundation, Meals on Wheels, National PTA, No Kid Hungry, CDC Foundation, National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation, Musicares & The Actors Fund.

Here's how you can add donation Stickers to your Videos

1. After posting a video or a photo on TikTok, head to the editing page & click on 'COVID-19' Donation Sticker

2. Users will get a list of organizations who have collaborated with TikTok

3. After choosing the organization, place the sticker on the video

4. Caption your Video & Tap on 'Post'. Hashtag #doubleyourimpact will be automatically added to your video