Ottawa, September 24: TikTok reportedly collected sensitive data on children in Canada, according to the latest investigation. The ByteDance-owned short-form video platform allegedly failed in its efforts to block children and protect their privacy, according to a statement by Canadian privacy officials. Thousands of underage users were found on TikTok in Canada despite age restrictions in the country.

According to a report by Reuters, Canada’s Privacy Commissioner Philippe Dufresne and privacy protection authorities in the provinces of Quebec, British Columbia, and Alberta uncovered that TikTok was accessed by children under 13 years old. In addition, the platform collected sensitive data from these users. Government’s WaveX Startup Accelerator Launches 7 New Incubators To Support Gaming, Visual Effects, XR and Comics Startups in India.

TikTok Vast Number of Data Collection Found in Investigation

As per the report, TikTok collected information from “a large number” of underage children in Canada. The personal data was then used to target them with the content and adverts they saw. During a press conference, Philippe Dufresne said that such practises could have harmful impacts on youth. Moreover, he stated that TikTok had agreed to improve its methods of age assurance, keep children who do not meet the age criteria off the platform, and provide better communication to its young users.

The report mentioned that TikTok also agreed to make changes during the investigation by privacy commissioners. This includes preventing advertisers from targeting users below 18 years, except when considering language or approximate location. UPI Settlements Rules: PhonePe, Paytm and GPay Users Expected To Benefit From NPCI’s New Authorised and Dispute Cycle Effective From November 3.

A TikTok spokesperson said the company would strengthen the platform in Canada, agreeing with proposals by the commissioners. However, the spokesperson did not mention specifics about the findings the officials disagreed with. After India and the US, Canada is now the latest country to scrutinise TikTok amid ongoing fears of China misusing user data.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Reuters), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 24, 2025 01:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).