Washington, August 31: TikTok said that it will "strictly abide" by new rules introduced by China that adds restrictions on the sale of "civilian use" technology to overseas buyers. According to an AFP report, ByteDance said that this could potentially complicate a sale of the business as demanded by US President Donald Trump.

On August 6, Trump signed an executive order on August 6 giving Americans 45 days to stop doing business with TikTok's Chinese parent company ByteDance thus setting a deadline for the sale of the app to a US company. However, now with China's commerce ministry published new rules, it could be extremely difficult for Bytedance to sell the wildly popular video app. WeChat Vs Apple: Chinese Foreign Ministry Warns if US Bans WeChat, Chinese Consumers Could Boycott Apple.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman recently warned that Chinese consumers could boycott Apple if the United States banned WeChat, according to an AFP report. Foreign Ministry spokesman, Zhao Lijian tweeted on Friday that "If WeChat is banned, then there will be no reason why Chinese shall keep iPhone and apple products". Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump announced a ban from mid-September on WeChat and another Chinese-owned app, TikTok, accusing them of threatening national security, further increasing tensions between Beijing and Washington.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 31, 2020 09:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).