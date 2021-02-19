Watching movies allows us to relax, disconnect, decrease anxiety, motivate and have a good time. We experience different emotions and learn a huge amount about certain moments from watching movies. Some movies are made on social issues that are very much to the point of our society. In this ongoing pandemic, there are might be several times when you feel to take a break from your hectic work and have a good time watching movies, listen to music & more. So, we hereby list down the top 5 movie streaming apps on Google Play Store. Top 5 Music Apps Available on Google Play Store: Wynk Music, JioSaavn, Gaana Music, Spotify & Pocket FM.

SonyLIV-

SonyLIV is a great app with a lovely interface. It also comes with a guide when it comes to movie, TV series streaming. You can also watch sports TV channels and Indian TV shows, live IPL and football matches. The SonyLIV guide includes all mobile TV channels' information and live IPL TV schedules. It is important to note that this app works on smartphones running on Android 4.1 and above.

TVF Play-

TVF Play offers India's most loved web series and videos including Kota Factory, Tripling, Pitchers, Permanent Roommates and more. The app consists of relatable content and a variety of genres like Humour, Drama and Romance. Web series and videos are picked up from the lives of middle-class society showcasing their innocent reality with a lot of drama and comedy. TVF Play is free to download on Google Play Store.

Airtel Xstream-

This app provides a live telecast of 350+ channels across news, entertainment, music, movies, infotainment, kids, sports and more. The app lets you create your watchlist and can easily access it, multi-device access (up to 5) and continue watching your favourite movies and shows from where you left last time. Airtel Xstream is 19MB in size with a 4.4-star rating on Google Play Store.

MX Player-

MX Player is an OTT platform that offers free latest movies, videos, TV shows and music. You can also watch Turkish drama, Hollywood movies, Korean web series, Pakistani TV shows with a click. With MX Player you get Picture-in-Picture mode while watching your favourite online videos, easily find the videos you haven't finished from watch history, control playback speed and video quality in just 17MB.

Amazon Prime Video-

With Amazon Prime Video, you can download videos to watch offline, Rent or buy new-release movies and popular TV shows, cast from your phone or tablet to the big screen with Chromecast and Fire TV, multi-user profiles allow creating personalized entertainment experiences, access to 100+ channels like HBO, ShowTime, Starz, Cinemax and more.

