New Delhi, Aug 19: Swedish caller identification app Truecaller on Wednesday rolled out the Spam Activity Indicator for Android users that will give detailed statistics on the spammer on their smartphones. According to the company, currently, there are three important trends: spam reports, call activity and peak calling hours. Cyber Criminal Puts Truecaller Records of 4.75 Crore Indians on Sale for Rs 75,000.

"India is one of the fastest-growing mobile phone markets and this always prompts spammers to flood users with unwanted calls and messages,'' Rishit Jhunjhunwala, Chief Product Officer at Truecaller said in a statement.

We're helping you understand your spam. The new Spam Stats on Android is a valuable tool in the fight against scammers. Find out more here ⬇️ https://t.co/9On8gydqms — Truecaller (@Truecaller) August 18, 2020

Spam Reports showcases how many times a Truecaller user has marked a specific number as spam (it also indicates by per cent if it is increasing or decreasing according to the reports). Call Activity shows the number of calls the number has made recently, potentially indicating how much of a spammer the number is. Finally, Peak Calling Hours is a time chart that identifies when the spammer is most active.

In addition, a future update will also show the stats right in the Caller ID (or in the Full Screen Caller ID, if enabled) to help users make the decision before even picking up the call. Headquartered in Stockholm, the company was founded in 2009 by Alan Mamedi and Nami Zarringhalam. Its investors include Sequoia Capital, Atomico as well as Kleiner Perkins. The app has over 240 million monthly active users (MAUs) around the world with over 150 million monthly active users in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 19, 2020 12:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).