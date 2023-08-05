New Delhi, Aug 5: Elon Musk on Saturday said that one has to be X Premium (Blue) subscriber to be eligible for ad revenue share from the company. X Corp (Twitter) has halted paying creators, saying it "needs a bit more time to review everything for the next payout".

Musk said that you must be an X Premium (Blue) subscriber to receive payouts. "The ad money will otherwise be kept by X if you are not an X Premium (Blue) subscriber. This programme is open to everyone," he posted. Twitter Ads Revenue: Elon Musk Says User Must Be X Premium Subscriber To Earn Advertisement Revenues.

Earlier, Musk-run X Corp said it will not be able to pay verified creators on time as part of its ad revenue-sharing programme. In an update, the X Support account said that since its "Ads Revenue Sharing" programme is so popular, "We need a bit more time to review everything for the next payout".

"The volume of people signing up for revenue sharing has exceeded our expectations," said the social media platform. "We previously said that payments would occur the week of July 31. We need a bit more time to review everything for the next payout and hope to get all eligible accounts paid as soon as possible," said X Corp. Twitter Ads Revenue: You Need 15 Million Impressions, 500 Followers; Here's How To Earn Money on Elon Musk’s X.

Musk had announced the ad revenue-sharing plan in February, and the platform paid some creators with Blue badges in the first round of payments. X said that it may modify or cancel the programme at any time, including for business, financial, or legal reasons.

