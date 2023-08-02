New Delhi, Aug 2: X Corp (formerly Twitter) has allowed paid users under its Blue service to hide their verification marks on the platform. In an update, the Elon Musk-run company said that as paid subscribers can choose to hide their checkmarks on accounts.

“The checkmark will be hidden on your profile and posts. The checkmark may still appear in some places and some features could still reveal you have an active subscription,” said X. Samsung Galaxy F34 to Launch in India on August 7; Checkout Specs, Features, Colours and More.

“Some features may not be available while your checkmark is hidden. We will continue to evolve this feature to make it better for you,” the social media platform added. The option to hide the checkmark will show up in the “Profile customization” section of account settings. Twitter removed legacy checkmarks in April this year and later reinstated the Blue checkmark for celebrity and influencer accounts for free.

The company has also announced to restrict direct messages (DMs) for unverified accounts in order to reduce spam on the platform. Unverified accounts will have daily limits on the number of DMs they can send. To send unlimited DMs, a Twitter user will now need to pay for a Twitter Blue subscription. Smartphones Coming in August 2023: From OnePlusOpen to Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 to Vivo V29 Series Launch, List of Major Phones Arriving Soon.

Meanwhile, as Musk rolled out its ads revenue programme for creators globally including in India, one needs to be subscribed to X Blue (earlier Twitter Blue), have at least 15 million impressions on cumulative posts within the last three months and at least 500 followers to earn money.

