Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2021 is now live with exciting offers and discounts. This sale brings hundreds of great deals on smartphones, laptops, Amazon devices and other electronics. Amazon has partnered with SBI Bank to offer 10 percent instant discount worth up to Rs 1,500 during this sale. The Great Republic Day Sale 2021 will last till January 23, 2021 and if you are looking to purchase a new phone, then this is the right time. Let's take a quick look towards the best deals from this sale. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2021 Live for Prime Members: Offers & Discounts on iPhone 12 Mini, Samsung M02s, Redmi 9 Power, Galaxy M31s.

Apple iPhone 12 Mini-

iPhone 12 Mini customers can get an instant discount worth Rs 4,500 via SBI credit cards, exchange offer up to Rs 12,400, EMI starting from Rs 3,271, no-cost EMI option, 25 percent back with Amazon Pay Later and 5 percent back with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards. The phone comes with a 5.4-inch super Retina XDR display, comes powered by A14 Bionic chip and a 12MP dual rear cameras. iPhone 12 Mini is listed on Amazon India with Rs 69,490 for the 64GB and 128GB variant. The 256GB model costs Rs 84,900.

Apple iPhone 12 Mini (Photo Credits: Apple)

A correct guess and you win the Amazon Gift Voucher. Guess the deal price and share it with us @amazonIN and use #AmazonGreatRepublicDaySale #NewBeginningsBigSavings T&C: https://t.co/LppDFSaQmO pic.twitter.com/XdWBffA61i — Amazon India (@amazonIN) January 20, 2021

Samsung Galaxy M51-

Galaxy M51 is available at Rs 22,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. Amazon is offering a Rs 2,000 coupon which when applied can bring the price down to Rs 20,999. In addition to this, customers can get 10 percent instant discount up to Rs 1,500 on minimum orders of Rs 5,000 with SBI credit cards, credit EMI and exchange offer up to Rs 12,400. The phone features a 6.7-inch sAMOLED plus Infinity-O FHD+ display, a 7,000mAh battery and a 64MP quad rear camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy M51 With 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 24,999 (Photo Credits: Samsung India)

Oppo Find X2 -

Oppo's Find X2 is listed on Amazon.in with a price tag of Rs 64,990. Interested buyers get 10 percent instant discount up to Rs 1,500 on minimum order of Rs 5,000 with SBI credit cards, credit EMI, an exchange offer up to Rs 12,400 and 25 percent back with Amazon Pay Later.

Oppo Find X2 India Sale (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

Apple AirPods with Charging case -

AirPods are now being sold on the e-commerce website at Rs 10,990. The earbuds originally cost Rs 14,900. SBI credit card users can avail instant 10 percent discount bringing the price down to as low as Rs 9,891.

Apple AirPods (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

In addition to this, devices such as Echo Dot 4th generation, Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones, Fire TV Stick, Galaxy M51, OnePlus 8 and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max are being offered at a decent discount.

