Mumbai, December 28: Leading electronics retailer Vijay Sales has officially launched its "Apple Days" sale (Vijay Sales Apple Days), presenting consumers with an opportunity to acquire a variety of Apple products at discounted prices. The promotional event features significant price reductions and bundled offers on popular devices, including the latest iPhone models, iPads, MacBooks, and other accessories. Bringing back its Apple Days sale, the sale will take place from today, December 28, to Sunday, January 4.

The sale aims to make premium Apple technology more accessible, with a particular focus on recent iPhone generations. The current sale primarily targets the iPhone 15 series and iPhone 14 series, alongside older models such as iPhone 17 series, iPad, MacBook and more. "From everyday essentials to iconic Apple accessories, it’s all here. Shop your favourites during Vijay Sales Apple Days Sale at irresistible prices," a post by Vijay Sales on X (formerly Twitter) read. Samsung Likely To Launch Galaxy Wide Fold With S Pen Functionality To Take On Apple’s iPhone Fold; Check Details.

Vijay Sales Bring Back 'Vijay Sales Apple Days' Sale

From everyday essentials to iconic Apple accessories, it’s all here. Shop your favourites during Vijay Sales Apple Days Sale at irresistible prices. Visit your nearest Vijay Sales store or shop online on our website.#VijaySales #Apple #AppleIndia #AppleDays #AppleFamily… pic.twitter.com/8eK85pIZhS — Vijay Sales (@VijaySales) December 28, 2025

Overview of the Vijay Sales Apple Days Sale

The "Apple Days" sale is currently active across Vijay Sales' extensive network of retail stores and its official online platform. The promotion encompasses a broad spectrum of Apple's ecosystem, from smartphones to personal computers, catering to both new buyers and those looking to upgrade their existing devices. Specific discounts and offers are available for a limited period, encouraging prompt action from interested customers.

Key iPhone Offers and Pricing

During the sale, customers can expect competitive pricing on various iPhone models. For instance, the latest iPhone 15 series is available with compelling offers that could bring its starting price down to approximately INR 65,690 for 256 GB storage. The iPhone 17 is listed at its regular retail price of INR 82,900. However, Vijay Sales is offering up to INR 4,000 instant bank discount, bringing the effective price of the iPhone 17 down to INR 78,900.

Beyond iPhones: Other Apple Products

The "Apple Days" sale extends beyond just iPhones. Shoppers can also find attractive deals on other popular Apple devices:

iPads: Discounts are available on various iPad models, including the iPad Air and iPad Pro, making them more affordable for students and professionals.

MacBooks: Select MacBook Air and MacBook Pro configurations are part of the sale, offering a chance to purchase Apple's powerful laptops at reduced prices.

Apple Watch & AirPods: Accessories like the Apple Watch and AirPods are also included in the promotions, often with bundled offers or direct price cuts. iPhone 18 Launch New Update: Samsung Developing Advanced Image Sensors for Upcoming Apple Smartphone Next Year, Says Report.

Offers and Discounts During Vijay Sales Apple Days Sale

Base variant of the model Apple Days Starting Price Instant Discount with ICICI & other select bank cards Effective Offer Price Exchange Bonus (Over and above Exchange Value) Loyalty Points Earning on the base variant iPhone 17 (256 GB) INR 82,900 Up to INR 4,000 (at stores only) INR 78,900 (at stores only) Up to INR 9,000 Flat 3,000 iPhone 17 Pro (256 GB) INR 125,490 Up to INR 4,000 INR 121,490 Up to INR 9,000 941 iPhone 17 Pro Max (256 GB) INR 138,490 Up to INR 4,000 IN 134,490 Up to INR 9,000 1039 iPhone Air (256 GB) INR 94,900 Up to INR 4,000 INR 90,900 Up to INR 9,000 712 iPhone 16 (128 GB) INR 60,990 Up to INR 3,000 INR 57,990 Up to INR 9,000 457 iPhone 16 Plus (128 GB) INR 69,490 Up to IR 5,000 INR 64,490 Up to INR 9,000 521 iPhone 16 E (128 GB) INR 50,990 INR 4,000 INR 46,990 Up to INR 9,000 382 iPhone 15 (128 GB) INR 51,490 Up to INR 2,000 INR 49,490 Up to INR 9,000 386 iPad 11th Gen (A16) INR 32,190 INR 2,000 INR 30,190 - 241 iPad Air 11 inch with M3 chip INR 54,490 INR 3,000 INR 51,490 - 409 iPad Air 13 Inch with M3 chip INR 72,290 INR 3,000 INR 69,290 - 542 iPad Pro 11 inch with M5 chip INR 92,990 INR 3,000 INR 89,990 - 697 iPad Pro 13 inch with M5 chip INR 119,490 INR 3,000 INR 116,490 - 896 MacBook Air with M4 Chip (13 inch) INR 89,990 INR 10,000 INR 79,990 Up to INR 10,000 675 MacBook Air with M4 Chip (15 inch) INR 112,490 INR 10,000 INR 102,490 Up to INR 10,000 844 MacBook Air with M2 Chip INR 69,990 INR 5,000 INR 64,990 Up to INR 10,000 525 MacBook Pro with M5 Chip INR 157,990 INR 5,000 INR 152,990 Up to INR 10,000 1185 Apple Watch Series 11 INR 43,490 INR 2,500 INR 40,990 Up to INR 2,000 326 Apple Watch Series SE (3rd Gen) INR 23,990 INR 2,000 INR 21,990 - 180 Apple Watch Series Ultra 3 INR 81,990 INR 3,000 INR 78,990 Up to INR 2,000 615 AirPods 4 INR 11,790 INR 1,000 INR 10,790 - 88 AirPods 4 with ANC INR 16,490 INR 1,500 INR 14,990 - 124 AirPods Pro (3rd Gen) INR 23,990 INR 2,000 INR 21,990 - 180 Beats Audio INR 4,290 INR 500 INR 3,790 - 32

Maximising Your Savings During Vijay Sales Apple Days Sale

To leverage the full potential of the "Vijay Sales Apple Days" sale, customers are advised to thoroughly review the terms and conditions of all offers. Bank-specific credit and debit card offers, often providing additional cashback or instant discounts, can significantly reduce the final purchase price. Furthermore, Vijay Sales typically provides exchange programs, allowing customers to trade in their old smartphones or devices for a further markdown on new Apple products.

Consumers are encouraged to visit their nearest Vijay Sales store or browse the official website to explore the complete range of offers and confirm the specific pricing and availability of their desired Apple products. The "Apple Days" sale presents a timely opportunity for technology enthusiasts to upgrade their Apple ecosystem components.

