Vivo India has confirmed that it will launch the T1 5G smartphone on February 9, 2022. The device was introduced in China along with the T1X in October last year, and now, the company will be launching it in the Indian market. Ahead of its launch, the price and processor of the device have been leaked online. Vivo T1 5G Teased on Flipkart; India Launch on February 9, 2022.

In China, Vivo T1 was launched with the Snapdragon 778G chipset. According to a new report, the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 695 SoC. The report also mentions that the handset will be priced under Rs 20,000, and it will rival the likes of the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G and Realme 9 Pro 5G. The latter is said to be priced at Rs 17,999.

Coming to Vivo T1, it is speculated to sport a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The device is likely to be offered with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For optics, the handset might get a 64MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro snapper. Upfront, there could be a 16MP selfie camera. The smartphone is rumoured to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

