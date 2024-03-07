New Delhi, March 7: Vivo has launched its most anticipated Vivo V30 series, the Vivo V30 and the Vivo V30 Pro in India. The Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro boast a sleek design, high-performance capabilities and advanced camera systems for smartphone users in India.

Vivo claims the V30 series to be the slimmest smartphone of 2024, with 7.45mm width. The Vivo V30 comes with three colour options that include Classic Black, Andaman Blue and Peacock Green. The Vivo V30 Pro comes with two colour options that include Classic Black and Andaman Blue. The smartphone comes with AURA LIGHT for good-quality images in low-light conditions. Realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G Unveiled With Industry-Leading Glass Design; Check Features and Specifications of New Realme NARZO Smartphone.

Vivo V30 Specifications and Features

The Vivo V30 comes with its 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals. The display can deliver a peak brightness of 2,800nits. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor. As per reports, the Vivo V30 camera setup features a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP wide-angle camera, a 2MP lens and a 50MP front camera. The smartphone is expected to run on FuntouchOS 14 based on Android 14. The V30 comes with a 5,000mAh battery supported by 80W fast charging capability.

Vivo V30 Pro Specifications and Features

The Vivo V30 Pro comes with a new cushioning structure that protects the smartphone from drops and enhances reliability. The Vivo V30 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset. The V30 Pro features a 6.78-inch 3D Curve AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes with a triple 50MP rear camera setup, which includes ZEISS optics. As per reports, the V30 Pro boasts a 50MP Sony IMX920 primary camera, a 50MP wide-angle camera, a 50MP portrait lens and a 50MP front camera. The Vivo V30 Pro might come with FuntouchOS 14. The V30 Pro is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 80W flashcharge support. Realme 12 5G and Realme 12+ 5G Launched in India: Check Price, Specifications and Features of Latest Smartphones From Realme.

Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro Price

The Vivo V30 comes in three variants. The 8GB + 128GB is priced at Rs 33,999, the 8GB + 256GB is available at Rs 35,999 and the top variant of Vivo V30 comes with 12GB + 256GB at Rs 37,999. The Vivo V30 Pro comes in two variants. The 8GB + 256GB comes at Rs 41,999 and the 12GB + 512GB variant is priced at Rs 46,999. Pre-booking for the Vivo V30 series starts today and the sale for the Vivo V30 series starts from March 14. The smartphones will be available on Vivo's official website, Flipkart, and retail stores.

