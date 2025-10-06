New Delhi, October 6: Vivo V60e will launch in India on October 7, 2025. The smartphone will come with advanced specifications and features. The device is confirmed to feature a 200MP primary camera. As per reports, the Vivo V60e price in India could be around INR 28,749 with offers.

Vivo has also teased its upcoming smartphone’s design, highlighting its ultra-thin bezels and quad-curved display with Diamond Shield Glass. The Vivo V60e will be available in two colours. It will include Noble Gold and Elite Purple. The new smartphone of the Vivo V-series is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity chipset. HONOR X9c 5G Price Drops on Amazon With Festive Offers, Features Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Processor; Check Discount Price and Other Details.

Vivo V60e Price and Specifications

The Vivo V60e will include a 200MP main camera with OIS and up to 30x zoom, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide lens supported by Aura Light. The smartphone will also feature a 50MP front camera sensor. The smartphone will come with an IP68/IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. Vivo V60e will be equipped with a 6,500mAh battery, which will support 90W fast charging. The Vivo V60e is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor. The device will run on Funtouch OS and come integrated with Google Gemini. It will receive up to five years of security updates. The device will come with a quad-curved display, which is expected to offer a 120Hz of refresh rate. OPPO Find X9 Series: OPPO Find X9 and OPPO Find X9 Pro Specifications and Features Leaked Ahead of Launch; Check Details and Know What To Expect.

Vivo V60e Price in India (Expected)

Vivo V60e 5G listed on Flipkart! pricing detailed!! 8GB + 128GB 34,999 ~ 28,749 with offers! 8GB + 256GB 36,999 ~ 30,749 with offers! 12GB + 256GB 38,999 ~ 32,749 with offers Whats your take on pricing?? pic.twitter.com/Pxw4gttIge — Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) September 28, 2025

As per a tipster (@passionategeekz), the Vivo V60e 5G could debut in India with three storage choices. The 8GB + 128GB variant may be launched with a price of around INR 34,999, but with bank or festive offers, it might drop to nearly INR 28,749. The 8GB + 256GB option could be priced at INR 36,999, possibly dropping to INR 30,749 after discounts. The 12GB + 256GB variant is expected at INR 38,999, which is likely to be reduced to about INR 32,749 through deals.

