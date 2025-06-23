New Delhi, June 23: Vivo X200 FE launch in India is expected soon. The upcoming smartphone from the Vivo X series is said to arrive with a slim design. The Vivo X200 FE may come with advanced specifications and features. Apart from that, the Vivo T4 Lite 5G will be launched tomorrow in India. The T4 Lite 5G will be powered bya MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Processor and will feature a 6,000mAh battery.

The Vivo X200 FE launch timeline in India is reportedly between July 14 and July 19. The launch event will reveal all the details of the smartphone. It is likely to be priced lower than the Vivo X200 model. As per reports, the Vivo X200 FE price in India is tipped to be around INR 50,000. OPPO K13x 5G Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Details Revealed, Know Everything About Latest Smartphone of OPPO K Series Launched in India.

Vivo X200 FE Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Vivo X200 FE is expected to arrive in four colour options. It may include Black Luxe, Blue Breeze, Pink Vibe, and Yellow Glow options. The smartphone is likely to feature a slim design, with a thickness of around 7.99mm and a weight of approximately 186 gm. The Vivo X200 FE might feature a 6.31-inch OLED display with a 1.5K resolution. It may deliver a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset. It may be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. Nothing Phone 3 Launch in India on July 1, Will Feature Glyph Matrix Design; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Other Details.

The smartphone is expected to come with a Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera setup. The Vivo X200 FE camera setup may include a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP telephoto sensor, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. Additionally, the smartphone is rumoured to feature a 50MP front camera. The Vivo X200 FE is expected to run on Funtouch OS 15, and it may come with a 6,500mAh battery, which could support 90W fast charging capability.

