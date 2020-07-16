New Delhi, July 16: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo on Thursday launched X50 and Vivo X50 Pro under X-series in India that come with cutting-edge Gimbal stabilisation technology along with 5G connectivity. The Vivo X50 price has been set at Rs 34,990 for the 128GB storage variant, while the 256GB storage option carries a price tag of Rs 37,990. The Vivo X50 Pro price is set at Rs. 49,990 for the lone 256GB storage variant. The devices will be available for pre-booking starting from Thursday and the sale would begin on July 24, said the company. Vivo X50 & Vivo X50 Pro Smartphones Launching Today in India at 12 Noon, Watch LIVE Streaming of Vivo X50 Series Launch Event.

"Featuring cutting-edge Gimbal Stabilization Technology, Superb Night Camera, 60X Zoom and X-Class Design, the X50 series smartphones enable users to capture stable and high-quality images and videos in a wide range of scenarios, making every shot a masterpiece," said Nipun Marya, Director-Brand Strategy, vivo India.

The company last week announced its entry into the premium smartphone segment with the new X-series in India which will be manufactured at the company's Greater Noida facility. In the first quarter this year, Vivo captured 21 per cent market share, grabbing the second spot after Xiaomi. Vivo X50 Pro features a 6.56-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,376 pixels) 3D Curved Ultra O AMOLED Screen with HDR 10+ support, 90Hz refresh rate, and 180Hz touch response rate.

Vivo X50 Pro (Photo Credits: Vivo India)

It is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS2.1 storage that doesn't support expansion via microSD card. The smartphone comes with quad rear camera that includes a 48MP customised Sony IMX598 primary sensor with Gimbal Camera System, an 8MP super-wide-angle shooter with a 120-degree FoV, 13MP bokeh shooter and an 8MP telescopic shooter that enables 60x hybrid zoom. There is also a 32MP selfie camera at the front.

The smartphone runs Android 10 and houses a 4315mAh battery that supports 33W Flash Charge. Vivo X50 features a 6.56-inch full-HD+ Flat Ultra O AMOLED Screen with HDR 10+ support, 90Hz refresh rate, and 180Hz touch response rate. The phone has octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of onboard storage that doesn't support any expansion via a microSD card.

Vivo X50 Series & TWS Earbuds (Photo Credits: Vivo India)

The smartphone houses quad camera setup including a 48MP customised Sony IMX598 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), 8MP secondary sensor with a super-wide-angle lens that has a 120-degree field of view (FoV), along with a 5MP macro shooter and a 13-megapixel bokeh shooter. There is also a 32MP selfie camera at the front. Vivo X50 runs on Android 10 and houses a 4,200mAh battery that supports 33W Flash Charge fast charging technology. Vivo also launched TWS earbuds for Rs 5,990. It is said to feature a 14.2mm driver in each earbud, Qualcomm aptX Adaptive feature that saves 1.5x more audio data and DeepX stereo sound effects for better output.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 16, 2020 02:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).