Vivo X80 Pro was launched in India last month, and now, it has debuted in the European market. The smartphone has been introduced in nine European countries including Romania, Slovenia, Poland, Germany, Spain and more. The Vivo X80 Pro will be sold on different dates in different countries, starting from the end of this month. Vivo X80 Pro 5G & Vivo X80 5G Launched in India; Check Price & Other Details Here.

In terms of specifications, Vivo X80 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED 2K display with a resolution of 3200x1440 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It comes powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. For optics, the smartphone comes equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary lens, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 12MP portrait shooter and an 8MP telephoto snapper. Upfront, there is a 32MP selfie camera.

Vivo X80 Pro packs a 4,700mAh battery and runs on Android 12 based on OriginOS. It will be offered in two colours - cosmic black and urban blue. Coming to the pricing, Vivo X80 Pro is priced at EUR 1,299 in Italy, CZK 26,999 in the Czech Republic, EUR 1,999 in Bulgaria, RON 5,499 in Romania and PLN 5,999 in Poland.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2022 10:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).