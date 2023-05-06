New Delhi, May 6: Smartphone maker vivo has launched the "X90" series smartphone -- X90 and X90 Pro with ZEISS 1-inch Main Camera in India, which is now making waves and for all the good reasons.

This device boasts an exceptional camera that is sure to impress even the most discerning photography enthusiasts. We used the 12GB+256GB variant of X90 Pro for a week, and here is what we think about the latest device. vivo X90 Pro, vivo X90 Launched in India, Check Out Price, Availability, Specifications and Other Key Details Here.

Starting with the phone's design, it boasts a slim profile, but the camera bump juts out by roughly 5mm from the back panel, catching the eye. The phone's sides are sleek and coated with a glossy, dark metallic finish, while a matching band of the same material runs along the back panel.

But it's not just about looks: the vegan leather back adds a grippy texture that makes us feel more secure using it without a case. Despite its considerable size and weight, the phone feels comfortable to hold. With the trend towards increasingly large flagship phones, the only notable difference here is the sizable camera bump. Interestingly, we noticed that the camera's edge naturally settles into our index finger, making it easier to use the phone with just one hand. Vivo X90 Pro Flagship Smartphone India Launch Date Officially Confirmed; Here’s All You Need To Know.

Talking about the phone's display, the vivo X90 Pro features a large 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2800x1260 pixels. The display has a high refresh rate of 120Hz, which makes for smooth scrolling and an overall responsive feel. Additionally, the display supports HDR10+ content, which delivers vibrant and lifelike colours with high contrast.

The screen is incredibly bright, making it perfect for use even on the sunniest of days. The 120Hz refresh rate is also worth mentioning, as it makes navigating through the operating system an absolute delight, with smooth and seamless swiping gestures. The device features dual stereo speakers, which are also impressive. While they may not be the loudest speakers, they offer good stereo separation and a solid low-end response.

The device features a triple-lens camera system, which includes a 50-MP primary camera with Sony IMX989 1-inch sensor, a 12-MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50-MP portrait lens, while at the front, the device features a 32-MP selfie camera.

The photos captured on the X90 Pro exhibit a beautiful, natural appearance, showcasing a more subdued HDR effect compared to what we typically observe on current high-end smartphones. The main camera boasts a remarkable 1-inch sensor, which greatly enhances its imaging capabilities. Thanks to this impressive hardware, the camera is capable of producing stunning bokeh effects.

Although the wide-angle camera has the lowest resolution among the three cameras at 12MP, it is still a useful tool that is capable of producing excellent results. In addition, it also serves as a macro camera, allowing you to capture intricate details up close.

The selfie camera on this model is impressive, though it lacks autofocus. However, during our testing, we found that the fixed focus didn't cause any significant lag.

Moving on to the performance of the device, the vivo X90 Pro comes with MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset, which the company replaced with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor that was used to power the Vivo X80 series.

We found the day-to-day usage of this device smooth and responsive. Additionally, it boasts exceptional gaming performance, effortlessly running any game at the highest graphics settings without the risk of overheating. Moreover, the device comes powered by a 4870mAh battery with 120W FlashCharge and 50W wireless charging.

With 120W charging and 50W wireless charging available, the battery life becomes less of a concern. With the wall adapter included, you can charge your device from 0 to 50 per cent in just over eight minutes.

In other features, the vivo X90 Pro supports e-sim and IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. The phone runs on Funtouch OS13 and comes with a 3-year OS update promise. The X90 Pro (12GB+256GB) is priced at Rs 84,999 and is available for purchase from online and offline stores with some exciting offers.

Conclusion: The Vivo X90 Pro is a truly impressive phone that excels in every aspect. From its sleek and stylish design to its exceptional performance, this device delivers a top-notch user experience. The battery life is solid and the super-fast charging is a game-changer, allowing you to stay connected for longer periods of time. The camera is one of the most impressive we've ever tested, producing stunning, high-quality photos.

