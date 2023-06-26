New Delhi, June 26: Vivo has announced an upgraded version of the X90 smartphone. It comes with ZEISS optics and a V2 chip. It runs Android 13 with OriginOS 3.0.

Additional highlights include a 6.78-inch 1.5K BOE 120Hz AMOLED screen, up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, Wi-Fi 7 support, and IP64 ratings (for dust and water resistance). Realme Narzo 60 Series Officially Confirmed to Flaunt a Premium Curved Display; Checkout Other Key Details Inside.

Vivo X90s Specifications

The Vivo X90s is powered by an Octa-Core Dimensity 9200+ 4nm processor (up to 3.35GHz) with Immortalis-G715 GPU, 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, and 256GB/ 512GB (UFS 4.0) storage.

For photos and video, the new handset sports a 50MP Sony IMX866 sensor (f/1.75 aperture, VCS bionic spectrum, OIS). It is paired with a 12MP ultra-wide camera (f/2.0 aperture), and a 12MP 50mm 2X portrait camera (f/1.98 aperture).

The new Vivo X90s sports a 6.78-inch BOE Q9 OLED display with FHD+ (2800 x 1260 pixels) resolution, HDR10+ support, a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1300 nits brightness, 115% DCI-P3 colour gamut, and 2160Hz ultra-high frequency PWM dimming.

The dual-SIM smartphone is backed by a 4,810mAh battery with 120W fast charging. It also comes with a 32MP front-facing camera (f/2.45 aperture), an In-display fingerprint sensor, an infrared sensor, USB Type-C Audio, and stereo speakers.

Connectivity options include 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.3, GPS (L1+L5 Dual Band), GLONASS, and USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1.

The Vivo X90s comes in four colour options. The Black, White and Green colours come with a glass back. However, the Red version gets a leather finish. iQOO 11S Coming With 2K+ AMOLED Curved Screen, Launch Date Confirmed: Check All Specs and Features Here.

Vivo X90s Price

The Vivo X90s is priced at 3,999 yuan (approx Rs 45,330 approx.) for the base model (8GB + 256GB). The top-end variant (12GB + 512GB) costs 4699 yuan (approx Rs 53,265). Sales will start in China on June 30th. The company i yet to reveal the Indian price and launch date.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 26, 2023 04:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).