Vivo, the Chinese smartphone maker is rumoured to launch its Vivo V21e 5G smartphone in India soon. A popular tipster had revealed this piece of information. However, there is no information about the launch date of the phone. Ahead of its launch, specifications of the Vivo V21e 5G have emerged online. A couple of weeks back, the handset was spotted on the Geekbench and BIS certification websites which revealed its several key specifications. Vivo Y73 With MediaTek Helio G95 SoC Launched in India at Rs 20,990.

Vivo V21e 5G (Photo Credits: Vivo)

Vivo V21e 5G is likely to retain most of its specifications from the 4G model which was launched in Malaysia in April 2021. The device is expected to feature a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. It could be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For optics, the device might sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP main shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. At the front, there could be a 32MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

It is expected to be fuelled by a 4,400mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. The Geekbench listing revealed that the smartphone scored 462 in single-core tests and 1,502 in multi-core tests. The listing also showed that it will run on the Android 11 operating system.

