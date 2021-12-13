New Delhi, December 13: Meta-owned WhatsApp has brought in a new privacy update to prevent unknown contacts to see a user's last seen and online status. This new feature has been reportedly rolled out for both Android and iOS enabled devices.

As per a report by WABetaInfo, some third party apps from Google Play Store on Android and Apple App Store on iOS can access data from the app to log 'online' status time and 'Last Seen' time. WhatsApp has now introduced some safeguards to stop such apps from accessing such data. How To Enable Two-Step Authentication on WhatsApp.

"After this latest improvements to protect users, WhatsApp doesn't show up the last seen and the online status if you have never chatted with another WhatsApp account. Since those third-party apps don't have an active chat with you, they cannot see when you are online," WABetaInfo noted.

In addition, WhatsApp is also working on a feature that will enable users to restrict certain information including their 'Last Seen' and profile picture from specific contacts.

WhatsApp recently announced that its users will now have the option to turn on disappearing messages by default for all new chats. Meta-owned platform said that it is adding two new durations for disappearing messages: 24 hours and 90 days, as well as the existing option of 7 days.

"When enabled, all new one-on-one chats you or another person start will be set to disappear at your chosen duration, and we've added a new option when creating a group chat that lets you turn it on for groups you create," WhatsApp said in a statement. This new feature is optional and does not change or delete any of your existing chats, the company added.

