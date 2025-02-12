Mumbai, February 12: YouTube CEO Neal Mohan recently shared details about the platform's future plans, highlighting how AI (artificial intelligence) would be integrated its services and products. Neal Mohan said that with the integration of AI technology, YouTube would provide a better experience to all who use the platform. In a social media post, the YT CEO explained the platform's journey in 2025 and a list of AI features.

In his post on Elon Musk's X platform, Neal Mohan acknowledged that YouTube was used by millions of people over 20 years for learning and creation purposes. Mohan said, "YouTube will remain the epicentre of culture, where the world's biggest moments play out." YouTube CEO further highlighted that the platform would continue with its post hour-long podcasts, music videos, 30-second shorts and episodic content to fuel cultural trends and fandom. Apple Launch Week 2025: iPhone SE 4, MacBook Air, iPad Air and More Expected To Arrive This Week With Upgraded Specifications and Features.

YouTube CEO Neal Mohan's Post on AI Integration on Platform (Threads)

Today I’m sharing 4 big bets we’re making at @youtube in 2025…(1/6) — Neal Mohan (@nealmohan) February 11, 2025

The post focused on integrating artificial intelligence into the platform, offering features like auto-dubbing, Dream Screen upgrades, age ID, an AI detection tool, and the addition of more languages. The features, which were introduced last year, will be accessed by YouTube Partner Program creators.

Since AI has become an integral part of users' lives, such as chatting, image and video generation, research, solving complex math problems, and other functions, smartphones, laptops, and now all the major services have started integrating to enhance users' experiences.

However, YouTube's strategic direction for the coming year emphasises four key areas of focus that aim to solidify YouTube's position as a cultural powerhouse and a leader in digital content innovation.

Mohan addressed viewers' evolving consumption habits, saying that watching TV now often meant watching YouTube. He said the United States, TV has became the primary device for YouTube viewing. Nielsen data supports this trend, positioning YouTube as the number one in streaming watch time for two years straight, indicating a strategic push towards optimising content for television screens. Adani Group, ITEES Singapore To Build India’s Largest ‘Skill and Employ’ Initiative With INR 2,000 Crore Donation, Launches World’s Largest Finishing School in Mundra, Gujarat.

Through these strategic bets, Neal Mohan is steering YouTube towards a future where it remains relevant and continues to lead in shaping digital culture and supporting a vibrant creator economy.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2025 07:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).