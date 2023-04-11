A screengrab of Elon Musk's Twitter account shows his name as "Harry Bolz". (Photo credits: Twitter/@cb_doge)

Mumbai, April 11: Twitter owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk sent the internet into a frenzy after he changed his name on the microblogging site to a new nickname called "Harry Bolz". Although Musk did not explain why he changed his name on social media to "Harry Bolz", a few hours later he in a tweet said, "Impersonating others is wrong!"

Adding more antics to his microblogging site, the SpaceX CEO changed his Twitter name to "Harry Bolz" thereby leaving many surprised and shocked. Soon after Elon Musk changes his name to "Harry Bolz", netizens took to social media to confirm the news with some even trolling the Twitter CEO by sharing funny memes and jokes. "Elon Musk changed his name to "Harry Bolz", a user said. Elon Musk Begins Following PM Narendra Modi on Twitter, Twitteratis React.

Elon Musk Changed His Name to Harry Bolz?

Elon Musk changed his name to Harry Bolz 🤣 @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/5ODF3jWD3J — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) April 10, 2023

While Elon Musk is no stranger to Twitter antics as he frequently uses his Twitter account to share his views, post memes and make important announcements. Elon Musk's sudden change of name to "Harry Bolz" has invited varied interest from his followers and netizens alike. As several people try to decipher Musk's "name change game", others are trying to know the meaning of "Harry Bolz".

Impersonating Others Is Wrong, Says Elon Musk

Impersonating others is wrong! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2023

Meanwhile, reports also suggest that Musk's antic of changing his name to "Harry Bolz" could be seen as his warning to people trying to impersonate others on the social media platform. Some reports also state that the "name change game" could be Musk raising awareness about identity theft. Twitter Renamed As Titter? Elon Musk Hides 'W' in Twitter Sign Installed Outside Company's Headquarters, Gets Trolled.

Billionaire Changes His Name to Harry Bōlz

the billionaire who owns this website (which he now calls Titter) has changed his name to Harry Bōlz pic.twitter.com/eTDvY1Otld — David Mack (@davidmackau) April 10, 2023

Elon Musk Wants Media To Write Story About Harry Bōlz

Tbh, I’m just hoping a media org that takes itself way too seriously writes a story about Harry Bōlz … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2023

Just Updated the Space Title Now With "Also Harry Bolz"…

Just updated the Space title now with "also Harry Bolz"... Mr Bolz aka Mr Musk, it would be a pleasure to have you as a feature guest to tell us your story — Brock Pierson (@brockpierson) April 10, 2023

The development of Elon Musk changing his name also comes a day after Musk shared a picture where the 'W' can be seen hidden in the Twitter sign installed outside the company's headquarters. After he shared pictures of the same, reports claimed that Twitter was renamed to "Titter".

