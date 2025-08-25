New Delhi, August 25: Google is planning to reintroduce in-person job interviews, which is said to be a major shift in its hiring strategy. But what can be the reason behind Sundar Pichai-run tech giant to consider this method for its hiring process? Google appears to be adopting this method to enhance the effectiveness of its recruitment process and ensure a more thorough evaluation of its potential candidates.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai appeared on the Lex Fridman podcast on June 5, where Fridman pointed out, "Google has legendary coding interviews for engineers," and asked Pichai how these interviews have evolved in the era of AI. Pichai said, "we are making sure that we will introduce at least one round of in-person interviews for people, just to make sure the fundamentals are there, that will end up being important." OnePlus 15 To Launch With Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 in China This Year, Company Likely To Skip OnePlus 14; Check Leaked Specifications and Features.

Sundar Pichai Talks About Google Hiring Process

Here's my conversation with @sundarpichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet. I've gotten to know Sundar over the past 2 years. His life story and approach to leadership are truly inspiring. So this conversation was a pleasure and honor for me 🙏 We're living through the most exciting… pic.twitter.com/LjO9pwRxwA — Lex Fridman (@lexfridman) June 5, 2025

As per a report of The Economic Times, recruiters have noted that more than half of candidates now rely on AI tools to complete coding challenges in virtual interviews, which makes it increasingly difficult for companies to accurately evaluate their technical skills. Multiple Reports indicate that during virtual interviews, some candidates have been using off-camera AI tools to solve real-time coding challenges. It makes it challenging for recruiters to accurately evaluate their core skills. In response, Google is said to be bringing back an in-person interview round for all engineering and technical positions, so that the company can directly assess candidates’ abilities. Grok Can Analyse Documents, Images and Explain Objects in Real Time, Says Elon Musk.

As per reports, Brian Ong, Google’s vice president of recruiting, addressed the issue during a town hall in February and told employees, “We definitely have more work to do to integrate how AI is now more prevalent in the interview process.” As per reports, companies like Amazon, Anthropic, Cisco, and McKinsey are implementing similar measures. Anthropic has reportedly prohibited the use of AI during its application process, while Amazon asks candidates to formally confirm that they will not rely on unauthorised AI tools.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 25, 2025 05:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).