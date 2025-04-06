New Delhi, April 6: Artificial intelligence (AI) is changing how industries work, but will its fast growth lead to layoffs and job cuts? As many companies are adopting AI tools, so is it that employees should be worried about losing their jobs to automation and technology. Tech leaders like Elon Musk, Sam Altman, Sundar Pichai, Bill Gates, and Satya Nadella have shared mixed views on whether AI will replace jobs or create new opportunities.

The debate around AI and jobs has intensified as major firms are investing in automation. Experts predict AI could replace certain repetitive tasks, but opinions differ on whether it will lead to widespread job losses. Sam Altman, Elon Musk, Satya Nadella, Bill Gates, Sundar Pichai, and Satya Nadella have all weighed in and offered contrasting perspectives. Some see AI as a tool to assist workers, while others caution about its potential to disrupt industries. The question remains, will AI take away jobs, or will it open doors to new kinds of work? Agentic AI Adoption in India: Over 80% of Businesses Exploring Autonomous Agents, Says Report.

Tech Leaders’ Views on AI

During an interview with Stratechery's Ben Thompson, Sam Altman spoke about the growing role of AI in software development. "I think in many companies, it's probably past 50% now," Sam Altman said in the Stratechery interview, referring to the amount of coding done by AI. "But the big thing I think will come with agentic coding, which no one's doing for real yet."

Elon Musk last year, shared his thoughts on the impact of AI, and suggested it could replace all human jobs, but he doesn’t see that as entirely negative. “Probably none of us will have a job,” Musk said during a tech conference on while discussing the future role of AI. Speaking remotely at VivaTech 2024 in Paris, he described a scenario where employment becomes “optional,” as AI takes over most work responsibilities.

Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft, recently shared his views on the future of work during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. He suggested that advancements in AI could reduce the need for full-time human employees. "What will jobs be like? Should we just work like 2 or 3 days a week?" Gates asked during the interview. He went on to explain that, and said, "At the current pace of innovation in AI," people might no longer be required "for most things."

Google CEO Sundar Pichai highlighted the positive impact of AI on employment. Pichai commended the UAE’s foresight in AI adoption and said, “Most people underestimate the infrastructure transition. The UAE has been at the forefront of skilling, which is crucial for workforce readiness,” Pichai said. India’s AI Sector To Surpass 2.3 Million Job Openings by 2027 Amid Growing Demand in Country: Report.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella noted that while AI may replace some roles, it is also expected to open up new opportunities and enhance the pace of learning. "I think this is the fastest rate of diffusion of anything new i've ever seen," Nadella said. "Why is this excitement? Because I think it's tangibly changing economic productivity."

