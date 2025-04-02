New Delhi, April 2: India is rapidly embracing the power of agentic artificial intelligence (AI), with over 80 per cent of businesses actively exploring the development of autonomous agents, a new report said on Wednesday.

This shift towards agentic AI signals a significant transformation in how businesses are adopting AI technologies, as they look for ways to streamline operations and increase efficiency, according to a Deloitte’s report. Agentic AI refers to AI systems that operate independently, making decisions and taking actions with little to no human input. These systems are typically designed to focus on achieving specific goals and can adapt to changing circumstances. OpenAI Academy: ChatGPT Developer Launches AI Learning Platform for Individuals, Offers Live Sessions, Know About New Products and More.

The report reveals a growing interest in multi-agent workflows, a model where multiple goal-oriented sub-agents work under the guidance of a master agent to carry out tasks autonomously, without constant oversight. Around 50 per cent of businesses have identified multi-agent workflows as a key focus area, demonstrating their desire to leverage AI for more complex and automated tasks.

In addition, 70 per cent of businesses are eager to use GenAI (generative AI) for automation, further highlighting the rising adoption of AI-powered systems across industries. This reflects a broader trend of increasing innovation and investment in AI, with 61 per cent of firms conducting more than 10 GenAI experiments.

The report also emphasises that businesses in India are already seeing significant benefits from adopting GenAI. Over 67 per cent of firms reported that GenAI has positively impacted all stages of the software development lifecycle. Generative AI Spending To Reach USD 644 Billion Globally in 2025, Surge of 76.4% From 2024: Gartner.

Almost 70 per cent of organisations said their AI integration efforts have either met or exceeded their expected return on investment (ROI). Critical departments such as IT, customer service, marketing, operations, and product development are leading the way in AI adoption, as per the report. “As Indian organisations explore agentic and GenAI, the key to unlocking their potential lies in moving from experimentation to large-scale deployment,” said Moumita Sarker, Partner, Deloitte India.

