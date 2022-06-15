Xiaomi is said to launch the Xiaomi 12S Series in China soon. The Xiaomi 12S Series could comprise Xiaomi 12S and 12S Pro models. Ahead of the launch, Xiaomi 12S has been reportedly spotted on the Geekbench website. The Geekbench listing reveals its model number and a few specifications. Xiaomi 12S Pro Reportedly Spotted on 3C Certification Website.

The Xiaomi 12S is listed with the model number 2206123SC. The smartphone managed to score 1328 points in the single-core test and 4234 in the multi-core test. The listing also reveals that the handset will be powered by an octa-core chipset, which could be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor.

It will run on Android 12 based on MIUI custom skin out-of-the-box. Xiaomi 12S might pack a 12GB of RAM, a triple rear camera setup, an LED flash, 67W fast charging support, an AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Apart from this, nothing more is known. We expect Xiaomi to release a few teasers before its official launch.

