Xiaomi officially launched the 12S Series in the Chinese market on Monday. The Xiaomi 12S Series consists of Xiaomi 12S, Xiaomi 12S Pro & Xiaomi 12S Ultra models. In addition to this, the Chinese phone maker also introduced Xiaomi 12 Pro Dimensity Edition and Smart Band 7 Pro new fitness tracker. Xiaomi 12S Ultra will go on sale in China from July 8, 2022, whereas Xiaomi 12S Pro & Xiaomi 12S Ultra models will be available from July 6. Xiaomi 12S Series Launch Confirmed for July 4, 2022; Check Details Here.

Xiaomi 12S comes with a 6.28-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels, up to 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, up to 12GB of RAM, up to 512GB of internal storage, a triple rear camera setup, a 32MP selfie camera, a 4,500mAh battery with 67W wired, 50W wireless and 10W reverse wireless charging.

Xiaomi 12S Pro gets a 6.73-inch 2K LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, a 4,600mAh battery with 120W fast charging, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, a 32MP selfie lens, up to 12GB of RAM, 512GB of internal storage, Android 12-based MIUI 13 custom skin and more.

Xiaomi 12S Pro (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

On the other hand, Xiaomi 12S Ultra sports a 6.73-inch AMOLED LTPO 2.0 screen, a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support, a 48MP triple rear camera module, up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. Coming to the pricing, Xiaomi 12S is priced at CNY 3,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, CNY 4,299 for the 8GB + 256GB variant, CNY 4,699 for the 12GB + 256GB model and CNY 5,199 for the 12GB + 512GB configuration.

Xiaomi 12S Pro starts at CNY 4,699 for the base variant, whereas the top-end model is priced at CNY 5,899. On the other side, Xiaomi 12S Ultra costs CNY 5,999 for the 8GB + 256GB configuration, whereas the top-end variant will be available at CNY 6,999.

