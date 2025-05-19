OnePlus Pad 3 launch date for the Europe region is June 5, 2025. The tablet will come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and powerful features like upgraded Open Canvas, allowing next-level multitasking and seamless iOS syncing. The Chinese company announced that the OnePlus Pad 3 will be offered in Storm Blue. Today, OnePlus confirmed the launch of its OnePlus 13s smartphone in India on June 5, 2025, but has yet to confirm whether it will launch the OnePlus Pad 3 on the same day. OnePlus Pad 3 price in India is expected to be around INR 25,000. OnePlus 13s Launch in India on June 5, 2025; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

OnePlus Pad 3 Launching in Europe on June 5, 2025

Meet the all-new OnePlus Pad 3—powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, featuring an upgraded Open Canvas for next-level multitasking, and now with seamless iOS syncing. All wrapped in a stunning Storm Blue finish. Launching 5 June 2025. Built for work, play, and everything in between.… pic.twitter.com/mrghLWQ8ve — OnePlus Europe (@OnePlus_Europe) May 19, 2025

