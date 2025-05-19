New Delhi, May 19: Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro is expected to make its debut in China very soon. Reports suggest the launch could take place this month. While the company has not officially confirmed the exact release date, reports indicate that the Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro launch could take place on May 22, 2025. The Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro is likely to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.

Xiaomi appears to be preparing for the launch of its next-gen Civi smartphone, the Civi 5 Pro, which is likely to offer several improvements over the previous model. As per early reports, the device may be available in four colour options, which may include black, white, beige, and purple. The smartphone is expected to come with a circular camera module at the rear, possibly featuring a Leica branding and dual LED flash. Vivo S30 Pro Mini, Vivo S30 Confirmed To Launch in China on May 29, 2025; Check Expected Specifications and Features of Upcoming Vivo S30 Series.

Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro Specifications and Features (Expected)

The upcoming Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro is expected to come with a slim design, which may measure around 7.45mm in thickness. It may feature a 6.55-inch micro-curved OLED display with ultra-narrow bezels and is expected to improve the viewing experience. The smartphone is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. The device may support up to 16GB of RAM. The Civi 5 Pro will likely improve its performance and is said to offer AI-powered tasks. Samsung Galaxy AI Suite Might Bring Image-to-Video Tool for Future Smartphones; Know What To Expect.

The Civi 5 Pro is expected to be equipped with a Leica-backed triple rear camera setup. The Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro camera setup may include a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. The smartphone device will run on Xiaomi HyperOS. The smartphone is also expected to be equipped with a 6,000mAh battery, which will likely come with 67W fast charging support.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2025 03:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).