Xiaomi has announced via its Redmi Nigeria Twitter account that it has launched the Redmi 10C smartphone. The device is currently not listed on the official Xiaomi Nigeria website and the company is yet to share its detailed specifications. However, Redmi 10C is available via a few Nigerian retailers including Slot.ng, Finet and 3C Hub. Redmi Note 11 Pro & Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Launched, India Prices Start at Rs 17,999.

Redmi 10C (Photo Credits: Redmi)

Redmi 10C features a 6.71-inch waterdrop notch display. It comes powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The handset packs a 50MP triple rear camera setup. Apart from this, no more specifications of the handset are known.

Coming to the pricing, Redmi 10C is priced at NGN 78,000 (approximately Rs 14,300) for the 4GB + 64GB model, whereas the 4GB + 128GB variants costs NGN 87,000 (approximately Rs 16,000).

