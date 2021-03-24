Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi Note 10 series in India, comprising Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. The Redmi Note 10 Pro will go on sale today in India at noon via Amazon.in and Mi.com. Some of the key highlights of the phone are a 64MP quad rear camera module, 8GB RAM, 33W fast charging, 120Hz refresh rate display, Snapdragon 732 G chipset and more. It is important to note that the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is slated to go on sale tomorrow at 12 pm on Amazon and Mi.com. Xiaomi Projected To Become 3rd Largest Global Brand After Samsung and Apple in 2021.

Xiaomi has also announced that customers buying the handset will receive a flat discount of Rs 1,000 via ICICI Bank debit and credit cards.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Smartphone (Photo Credits: Redmi India)

Talking about the specifications, the Redmi Note 10 Pro sports a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. Under the skin, it gets an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732 G chipset, which is paired with up to 8 GB RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage. For photography, there is a 64MP quad-camera setup at the back assisted by a 5MP Super Macro lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. It also gets a 16MP in-display front camera for selfies and video calls. It is backed by a massive 5,020 mAh battery with 33 W fast charging. It runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11 out of the box.

Bring the 'pro' to your social pro-files cause #RedmiNote10Pro is on sale today at 12 Noon!🛒➡️📱 Bonus Alert: Due to increased demand, #RedmiNote10 is back on sale today. Use code 'MBK400' & 'MBK500' to get up to ₹500 off with @MobiKwik on https://t.co/cwYEXdVQIo. T&Cs apply. pic.twitter.com/T1MFfCFKIB — Redmi India - #RedmiNote10 Series (@RedmiIndia) March 24, 2021

As for prices, the smartphone will be made available in three variants to choose from, including 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB & 8GB + 128GB. The entry-level variant is priced at Rs 15,999,, while the 6GB + 128 GB variant costs Rs 16,999. The top-end variant with 8GB RAM + 128 GB will be available at 18,999.

