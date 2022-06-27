With an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, the Indian women's team would eye a clean sweep when they take on their counterparts from Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I of the series on Monday, June 27. The match would be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium and is scheduled to start at 2:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Harmanpreet Kaur's team were equally dominant as they were in the first game but this time, they had to claw their way back following a good start by Sri Lanka opener Chamari Athapaththu and Vishmi Gunaratne. But once their opening stand of 87 runs was broken, Indian bowlers dominated proceedings to restrict them to only 127/5. SL W vs IND W Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Sri Lanka Women vs India Women 3rd T20I 2022 in Dambulla

India would still need to be more aggressive and dominant with the bat as they went on to complete the chase in the 19th over of the match. For Sri Lanka, this last T20I presents an opportunity to play for pride and take away a consolation victory.

When is India W vs Sri Lanka W 3rd T20I 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 3rd T20I will be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla on June 27, 2022 (Monday). The IND W vs SL W cricket match has a scheduled start time of 02:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), with the toss at 01:30 pm.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India W vs Sri Lanka W 3rd T20I 2022 on TV?

Sadly there is no official broadcaster of India Women's tour of Sri Lanka 2022 in India. However, in absence of IND W vs SL W live TV telecast, live streaming online option is available for fans.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India W vs Sri Lanka W 3rd T20I 2022?

Despite no live telecast available, fans in India can watch the IND vs SL Women's cricket match live streaming online on FanCode mobile app and website. Users will get free access to the live content.

