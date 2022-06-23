India Women takes on hosts Sri Lanka Women in the 1st T20I 2022. The two teams face-off each other in the three-match T20I series. The series is expected to be a closely fought one. The Women in Blue will be looking to prepare for Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham and the 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, if you are looking for IND W vs SL W live streaming online and live TV telecast. India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get IND-W vs SL-W Fixtures, Live Streaming, Telecast, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of India's Tour of Sri Lanka.

The Indian team features players like Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma and Poonam Yadav. While in Sri Lanka camp all eyes will be on skipper Chamari Athapaththu.

When is India W vs Sri Lanka W 1st T20I 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 1st T20I will be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla on June 23, 2022 (Thursday). The IND W vs SL W cricket match has a scheduled start time of 02:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), with the toss at 02:00 pm.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India W vs Sri Lanka W 1st T20I 2022 on TV?

Sadly there is no official broadcaster of India Women tour of Sri Lanka 2022 in India. However, in absence of IND W vs SL W live TV telecast, live streaming online option is available for fans. SL W vs IND W Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Sri Lanka Women vs India Women 1st T20I 2022 in Dambulla.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India W vs Sri Lanka W 1st T20I 2022?

Despite no live telecast available, fans in India can watch IND vs SL Women cricket match live streaming online on FanCode mobile app and website. Users will get free access to the live content.

