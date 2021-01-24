Paris, January 24: French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday said that his government would tighten laws on incest. Emmanuel Macron in a tweet said that the country needed to adapt its laws to better protect children from sexual violence. The French President even asked the justice minister to preside over a consultation with an aim to make legislative proposals.

Macron’s statement came after the publication of a book accusing a top French political commentator of abusing his stepson. The incident sparked outrage across the European country. He stated, “We will go after the aggressors.” France President Emmanuel Macron Announces Over $600 Million Investment in Space Sector.

Tweet by Emmanuel Macron:

Ces témoignages, ces paroles, ces cris, plus personne ne peut les ignorer. Contre les violences sexuelles faites à nos enfants, c’est aujourd’hui à nous d’agir : https://t.co/QcCSo4o528 — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) January 23, 2021

The French President further added, “These testimonies, these words, these cries, no one can ignore them anymore against sexual violence against our children.” He also shared a video message on his twitter account. According to a report published by Reuters, the French government even increased the statute of limitations on incest to 30 years which would be counted from the legal age of majority of the victim. Benjamin Griveaux, Emmanuel Macron's Candidate For Paris Mayor, Quits Race Over Sex Video Scandal.

The country’s government will reportedly introduce sessions about incest in primary and secondary schools. The move will enable children to talk about the issue without any fear. Notably, in the book, French professor and constitutional specialist Olivier Duhamel was accused of abusing his stepson. After the publication of the book, several people took to Twitter to narrate their stories of incest.

