Donald Trump Wishes 'Happy Good Friday' on Twitter, Draws Wrath Of Netizens, Know Why You Should Not Greet Any Christian On This Day

Washington, April 10: United States President Donald Trump drew the wrath of Twitterati for wishing "Happy Good Friday". The festival is considered as a day of mourning among practicing Christians. On the occasion, the believers do not wish each other by attaching the prefix "Happy" - normally used with festival wishes. Good Friday 2020: Here’s Why You Should Not Say A ‘Happy Good Friday’ To Your Christian Friends.

Trump's tweet drew criticism from netizens, with some of them even accusing him of fraudulently boasting about his religious credentials. The President was schooled on the social media, with an array of users asking him to learn the basics about Christianity.

"Just another evidence you know absolutely NOTHING about Christianity. There's nothing happy about Good Friday. Wait for Easter Sunday," said a Twitter user.

"Pssst.... Good Friday is the day we reflect on the sacrifice Jesus made by dying on the cross. Rejoicing is Easter Sunday. You’d know that if you actually went to church," another micro-blogger posted, expressing her anguish.

Why You Should Not Wish Any Christian on Good Friday

See Donald Trump's Tweet

HAPPY GOOD FRIDAY TO ALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 10, 2020

See Some of The Twitter Reactions

Just another evidence you know absolutely NOTHING about Christianity. There's nothing happy about Good Friday. Wait for Easter Sunday. 🤦🏾 — Chidi®️ (@ChidiNwatu) April 10, 2020

'If You Actually Went to Church'

Pssst.... Good Friday is the day we reflect on the sacrifice Jesus made by dying on the cross. Rejoicing is Easter Sunday. You’d know that if you actually went to church. #FakeChristian — Lori (@Lolo61667) April 10, 2020

Trump Unable to 'Speak Christian'

Once again, Trump reveals his inability to "speak Christian." Good Friday is not a "happy" holiday. https://t.co/S9kBYpLVye — Ruth Graham (@publicroad) April 10, 2020

Good Friday marks the day when Jesus was crucified by the disbelievers. On this day, Christians commemorated his teachings and mourn his sacrifice. The verse of John 3:16 reads as follows: "For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish, but have eternal life." Good Friday is, thus is a day of mourning and is only referred to as ‘Good’ to recall the good deeds of Jesus Christ.

Trump's faux pas comes amid his repeated invocations to the "Christian characteristic of the USA" while bolstering his support base among the traditional Republicans. The President, in several of his speeches and public rallies, hs reiterated his commitment to Christianity and his firm belief that God is helping America to "become great again".