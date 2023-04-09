A man shot his girlfriend's mother on Saturday (April 8) in Central Delhi's Desh Bandhu Gupta Road area. There was an argument over a dog, and it escalated to murder. The victim is now under medical supervision and out of danger. Following this incident, the man has been absconding. Delhi police have been looking out for him as the search operation takes place. The victim's daughter and the man were in a live-in relationship. Uttar Pradesh: Man Shoots Girlfriend Dead, Attempts Suicide in Ghaziabad.

Man Flees Post-Shooting Girlfriend's Mother

A man allegedly shot his girlfriend's mother following an argument over a dog in Central Delhi's Desh Bandhu Gupta Road area yesterday. The victim woman is out of danger and under treatment. The couple was in a live-in relationship. The accused is absconding and a probe into the… — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)