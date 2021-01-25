Canberra, January 25: Search engine giant Google honours Maria Island—a biodiverse protected State Reserve located off the eastern coast of Tasmania by a doodle on January 26, which is also the Australia Day. The day is celebrated every year on January 26 to commemorate the founding of Australia. This day is a public holiday throughout the country.

The secluded island is home to a unique collection of mammal, marine, and avian species, including one of Australia's rarest birds. The endangered forty-spotted pardalote which is depicted in the Doodle artwork. The tiny pardalote is the first Australian bird known to forage a sugary sap called manna by snipping the leaf stalks of gum tree. Australia Day 2021 Greetings, Wishes & HD Images.

The entire process is referred to as "mining" or "farming" by biologists. In response, these trees often heal their wounds with the release of nutritious manna that is then snatched up by the pardalote to feed its offspring. Maria Island teems with wildlife and it continues to be one of the richest heritage sites in Australia. The northern peaks of Bishop and Clerk to the jagged rock pillars of Cape Peron in the south are of the heritage sites of the island. Australia Day Controversy: Here's Why Debate Continues Over January 26 And What PM Scott Morrison Has to Say.

On January 26 1788, Britain's first fleet of ships arrived in Sydney, and it was declared British suzerainty by hoisting the British flag on this new land. It was then named New Holland. This day is celebrated with pomp in all the states of Australia.

