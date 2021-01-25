Australia Day is celebrated every year on 26 January to commemorate the founding of Australia and it is the official national day there. On this day India celebrates Republic Day to observe the constitution coming into force, The Australian Government and the public start planning to celebrate this festival a long time ago. This day is celebrated with pomp in all the states of Australia. This day is a public holiday throughout Australia. On 26 January 1788, Britain's first fleet of ships arrived in Sydney and it was declared British suzerainty by hoisting the British flag on this new land. It was then named New Holland. You can share these greetings, messages, photos, quotes Australia Day 2021 wishes, HD images and WhatsApp stickers’ download link through Facebook, Signal, Telegram and other messenger apps.

The difficult voyage, ships were stopped and freshwater was taken. The last stop of the fleet was Cape Town in South Africa on October 13, after stopping in Rio de Janeiro during the journey, and there were additional food and animals, including cows, bulls, pigs, goats and sheep. Now in front was the expansive and difficult journey of the sea, which ended by reaching Australia in January. You can share Australia Day 2021 wishes, HD images, WhatsApp stickers and quotes. Also, below are Australia Day 2021 greetings and messages that can be used as Facebook and Instagram posts, and even share through messenger apps such as WhatsApp, Signal, Telegram and more:

Australia Day Messages

Happy Australia Day 2021 Wishes, HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Australia Day to You. Take a Break From Life and Enjoy the Goodness and the Celebrations That Surround This Occasion.

Happy Australia Day 2021 Wishes, HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing a Very Happy Australia Day to You. It Is the Day to Celebrate for Every Australian and We Must Do It to the Fullest.

Happy Australia Day 2021 Wishes, HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing a Very Happy Australia Day to Everyone. Let Us Take Our Nation to New Heights With Our Efforts and Hard Work.

Happy Australia Day 2021 Wishes, HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Occasion of Australia Day Is All About Having Celebrations and Be Thankful of Being Born in Such an Amazing Country. Happy Australia Day to My Family and Friends.

Happy Australia Day 2021 Wishes, HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Special Occasion of Australia Day, Let Us Come Together and Indulge in the Beautiful Celebrations That Can Always Be Cherished As Memories. Happy Australia Day to All.

Australia Day 2021WhatsApp Stickers

WhatsApp has unveiled many stickers and images to mark various events and celebrate important days. The latest WhatsApp stickers are available for both Android and iOS applications. Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE to download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers.

On 21 January, Captain Philip set out to find another place in the boat, Port Jackson found it right, and finally on 26 January 1788 the ships anchored there. Captain Philip gave it a new name 'Sydney Cove' and hoisted the British flag and formally declared it as a British colony. Since then, Australians celebrate Australia Day in the joy of the rise of this new nation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2021 10:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).