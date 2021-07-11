Canberra, July 11: Australia has reported its first COVID-19 death of the year 2021. It also marked the highest daily rise in the new coronavirus cases of the year so far in the New South Wales, according to report. The state recorded 77 new infections. New South Wales is reportedly battling from the Delta variant of coronavirus. Several reports suggest that owing to the current situation the concerns over extension the lockdown in Sydney have increased. Australia: Sydney sealed off with latest uptick in COVID-19 cases.

According to reports, a an elderly woman, in her 90s, from Sydney died of coronavirus at Liverpool hospital. She reportedly contacted the infection from a family contact. State Premier Gladys Berejiklian said, ""I’m anticipating the numbers in New South Wales will be greater than 100 tomorrow. " Berejiklian added "I will be shocked if it is less," as reported by Reuters. COVID-19 Vaccines Risk: Pregnant Women in Australia Warned of Coronavirus Vaccines, Wait Until More Data; Advised RANZCOG.

According to the WHO COVID-19 Dashboard, Australia has so far 30,905 confirmed Coronavirus cases so far. Meanwhile the coronavirus death toll in the country stands at 910. Reports suggest that the Delta variant of COVID-19 has been contributing increasingly to the outbreak in the country.

