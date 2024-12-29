Peshawar, Dec 29 (PTI) Three security personnel were injured when a suicide bomber detonated an explosives-laden vehicle near a Frontier Corps check post in northwest Pakistan, according to security officials.

The incident took place on Saturday. The vehicle was intercepted before it could reach the Kanori post in the Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Over a dozen militants launched an attack on the security forces' post, but the assault was successfully repelled, officials said.

It was an attempt to breach the post, which was thwarted, an official from the Tank district said.

