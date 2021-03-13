New Delhi, March 13: AIRLeaders of several Islamist groups in Bangladesh have demanded that the government should cut off its diplomatic relations with China if it does not stop the persecution of Uyghur muslims. The demand was made in a rally in front of the Baitul Mukarram mosque in Dhaka after the Friday prayers.

Chairman of the Bangladesh Janosheba Andolan Mufti Fakhrul Islam demanded that the Chinese ambassador should be expelled from Bangladesh if the persecution of Uyghur muslims does not stop in China. Uyghur Genocide: China Denies Coercive Birth Control Measures Among Muslim Minority Women in Xinjiang.

The leaders at the rally also called for a boycott of Chinese goods as a mark of protest against the treatment of the Uyghur.

Secretary General of the Khelafot Andolon Alhaj Azam Khan called upon the democratic countries of the world to raise their voice together against the oppressive behaviour of the Chinese government.

He alleged that the Chinese government has been carrying out genocide against the mostly Muslim ethnic Uyghur in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China since last several years.

The Xinjiang province situated in the northwestern region of China is home to over 11 million Turkic speaking ethnic group Uyghur who are mostly Muslims. Chinese government has been accused of forced detention of Uyghur in specially designed camps and torture ostensibly to control spread of extremism in the area especially since 2017.

