Bayern Munich sits ten points behind Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga title race and numerically out of the contest. But still, fans expect fierce attacking football as they host their traditional league rivals Dortmund. Bayern's form has picked up in recent weeks while Dortmund have won their last three league matches, with both sides preparing for the Champions League quarter-finals in April. The exciting match is scheduled at 11:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on March 30. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of Bundesliga 2023-24. Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2023–24 live telecast will be available on Sony Sports Channels. Also, fans can use the Sony LIV app for the Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund game live streaming. Xabi Alonso Confirms He'll Stay at Bayer Leverkusen, Ends Speculations Over Him Joining Bayern Munich or Liverpool.

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2023–24 Live Streaming On Sony LIV

