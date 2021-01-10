On saturday night, there were several reports of power outages from across Pakistan. The whole nation is under blackout. There were several posts and complaints on social media about the sudden electricity cut in the country.

As reported by local media in Pakistan, Senator Faisal Javed Khan informed that the electricity supply failure is “countrywide” and caused by a sudden frequency drop in the power transmission system. “We are told that the technical fault will be restored shortly, Insha’Allah,” the media quoted.

Electricity breakdown all over Pakistan & they are trying to find out what went wrong!! I bet Pakistanis feel a lot more secure now in Naya Pakistan 🙈 pic.twitter.com/r8tHiLodju— Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) January 9, 2021

More details on the this news are awaited as there is no clear timeline given by the authorities on electricity supply resumption. The citizens from all across Pakistan are waiting for the power supply to be restored completely.

