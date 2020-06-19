Boris Johnson's 56th Birthday: Here Are Some Interesting Facts About the British Prime Minister

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson celebrates his 56th birthday on June 19. Boris Johnson was born on June 19, 1964, in the Upper East Side of Manhattan, New York City to Stanley Johnson and Charlotte Fawcett. Apart from being a politician, Johnson is an author and former journalist. His birth name is Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The British PM began his career in journalism at The Times newspaper. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Official Jet ‘The Royal Air Force Voyager’ Gets Brexit Makeover.

In 1973, his family moved to Uccle in Brussel, where he attended the European School learned French. After Charlotte suffered a nervous breakdown in 1975, Johnson and his siblings were sent back to England to attend Ashdown House, a preparatory boarding school in East Sussex. Johnson gained a King's Scholarship to study at Eton College. He abandoned his mother's Catholicism and became an Anglican, joining the Church of England. Boris Johnson's Jaguar Car Hit by Security Vehicle After Protester Jumps in Front of UK PMs Cavalcade; Watch Video.

Here are Some of the Interesting Facts About Boris Johnson:

Johnson was dismissed from The Times for falsifying a quotation.

The UK PM had also worked in Telegraph, where he was promoted to be an assistant editor from 1994 to 1999.

After being elected MP for Henley in 2001, Johnson served as a junior Shadow Minister under Conservative leaders Michael Howard and David Cameron.

In 2008, he was elected Mayor of London by defeating incumbent Ken Livingstone. Johnson was re-elected as Mayor in 2012.

In 2015, Johnson was elected MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

After May resigned in 2019, he was elected Conservative leader and appointed prime minister.

In the 2019 general election, Johnson led the Conservative Party to its biggest victory since 1987.

He was the fourth UK prime minister to study at Balliol College. The other three were H.H. Asquith, Edward Heath, and Harold Macmillan.

Johnson is an author of many books, including "The Churchill Factor: How One Man Made History" and "The Dream of Rome."

Johnson is engaged to a former communications official for the Conservative Party, Carrie Symonds.

In April this year, Johnson became a father again when his partner Carrie Symonds gave birth to a healthy baby boy. He also had a daughter as a result of an extra-marital affair while he was mayor of London, according to a 2013 court case. Johnson and Symonds, who announced in February that they were engaged, last year became the first unmarried couple to live in Downing Street. He was married twice before getting engaged to Symonds

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2020 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).