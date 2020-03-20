Boris Johnson Orders Complete Lockdown in UK From Tonight to Prevent Spread of COVID-19

UK PM Boris Johnson (Photo Credits: AFP)

London, March 20: Amid the outbreak of coronavirus across the world, the United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday ordered lockdown in the country. The restrictions will be imposed across the UK from tonight. As per Johnson's order, cafes, pubs and restaurants will also remain close.

Speaking at a daily press conference on the coronavirus outbreak, Johnson said, "Cafes, pubs, bars and restaurants to close tonight as soon as they reasonably can and not to open tomorrow." However, the UK Prime Minister clarified that takeout services would be available at eateries and cafes.nightclubs, theaters, cinemas, gyms, and leisure centers will also remain closed.

According to reports, till now, 3,297 cases of the coronavirus have been reported in the UK. At least 168 people also lost their lives. Meanwhile, over 10,000 deaths have been reported across the globe due to the outbreak of coronavirus. In Italy alone, over 4,000 people died. Last week, the World Health Organisation (WHO) also declared it as a "pandemic".