Coronavirus Outbreak: Schools in Scotland & Wales Ordered to Remain Closed After COVID-19 Death Toll Crosses 70 in UK

UK PM Boris Johnson (Photo Credits: AFP)

London, March 18: The United Kingdom government on Wednesday ordered to close schools in Scotland and Wales to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country. The decision was taken after schools in Scotland and Wales lost too many staff members due to COVID-19 outbreak. Indian-Origin UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak Unveils His First Budget; Announces 30 Billion Pound Stimulus Package to Combat Coronavirus.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday told MPs that decision on school closures in the country had to be “taken imminently". Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that schools would not be opened until the end of the summer term. Coronavirus Outbreak: White House Official Calls COVID-19 'Kung Flu' at Chinese Origin Journalist's Face.

In the United Kingdom, over 70 people have lost their lives till now, while close to 2,000 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported from the country. The UK government is also bringing emergency legislation to protect.

Britain's Indian-origin finance minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday unveiled a "bold" rescue package to help UK businesses and the economy survive the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Sunak announced 330 billion pounds of loan guarantees to businesses to help them meet their day to day needs amid the ongoing near-lockdown.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus has claimed over 7,500 lives across the globe till now. China is the worst-hit country, as over 4,000 deaths have been reported there so far. In Italy also, over 2,500 deaths were reported.