Live Breaking News:
No New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Uttarakhand Today: Coronavirus Outbreak Live News Updates on April 9, 2020
English
हिन्दी
मराठी
বাংলা
తెలుగు
Friday, April 10, 2020
Latest Stories
7 minutes ago
Sudan Health Minister Dozes Off, Snores During Live Interview on Coronavirus, Watch Video
Boris Johnson Out of Intensive Care As Condition Improves, Shifted to Regular Hospital Ward Fighting COVID-19
Irfan Pathan's Locality in Vadodara Declared as Red Zone for Coronavirus, Twitterati Prays For Everyone's Safety and Wellness
NASA Astronaut, Two Russian Cosmonauts Safely Reach International Space Station in Soyuz Spacecraft
Manchester United Legend Rio Ferdinand Reveals Reason Behind Rejecting Barcelona in 2008
Andaman and Nicobar: 10 Coronavirus Infected Patients Recover, to be Sent in 14-day Quarantine; UT Now Has Only One COVID-19 Positive Case
James Gunn Reveals This Sequence in Guardians of the Galaxy Was a Nightmare to Shoot - Here's Why!
Karnataka SSLC 2020 Exams Scheduled to be Held on March 27 to April 9 Postponed Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronavirus Outbreak: Maharashtra Notches Highest Daily COVID-19 Deaths, 229 More Cases
COVID-19 Test Kits, Ventilators, Face Masks, PPEs Imports Exempted From Customs Duty and Health Cess: Finance Ministry
Toggle Navigation
Quickly
India
Politics
Information
Education
News
World
Technology
Science
Auto
Sports
Cricket
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Kabaddi
Entertainment
Bollywood
Hollywood
TV
South
Lifestyle
Food
Travel
Fashion
Health & Wellness
Relationships
Viral
Fact Check
Photos
Videos
Festivals & Events
Elections
Headlines
Quickly
Sudan Health Minister Dozes Off, Snores During Live Interview on Coronavirus, Watch Video
Boris Johnson Out of Intensive Care, Shifted to Regular Hospital Ward Fighting COVID-19
Manchester United Legend Rio Ferdinand Reveals Reason Behind Rejecting Barcelona in 2008
Andaman and Nicobar: 10 Coronavirus Infected Patients Recover; UT Now Has Only 1 Active Case
Irfan Pathan's Locality in Vadodara Declared as Red Zone for Coronavirus
India
Andaman and Nicobar: 10 Coronavirus Infected Patients Recover, to be Sent in 14-day Quarantine; UT Now Has Only One COVID-19 Positive Case
Karnataka SSLC 2020 Exams Scheduled to be Held on March 27 to April 9 Postponed Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronavirus Outbreak: Maharashtra Notches Highest Daily COVID-19 Deaths, 229 More Cases
COVID-19 Test Kits, Ventilators, Face Masks, PPEs Imports Exempted From Customs Duty and Health Cess: Finance Ministry
Bhopal Gas Leak Victim Dies After Being Discharged Prematurely From BMHRC, Lawyer Moves Jabalpur High Court Against Conversion of Hospital Into Facility For COVID-19 Patients
World
Boris Johnson Out of Intensive Care As Condition Improves, Shifted to Regular Hospital Ward Fighting COVID-19
France Reports First Fall in Number of Patients in Intensive Care Unit Since Coronavirus Outbreak
Zambia Cancels TV Channel Licence for Refusing Coronavirus Ads
No New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Uttarakhand Today: Coronavirus Outbreak Live News Updates on April 9, 2020
Coronavirus Pandemic Could Kill 11,000 to 22,000 People in Canada, Projects Government
Technology
NASA Astronaut, Two Russian Cosmonauts Safely Reach International Space Station in Soyuz Spacecraft
TikTok Chinese App Pledges $250 Million for Coronavirus Relief Fund for Medical Workers Around the World
Huawei Vision Smart TV X65 With OLED Screen & Pop-Up Camera Launched; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications
French Anti-Competition Watchdog Tells Google to Pay News Firms for Using Their Content
WhatsApp Launches New 'Search On Web' Feature to Identify Credibility of Forwarded Messages and Tackle Fake News
Auto
More Than 6,500 Units of 2020 Hyundai Creta SUV Dispatched in India
Suzuki Motorcycle India Recorded 5.7% Growth in Sales During FY2019-20
Coronavirus Impact on Auto Industry: Maruti Suzuki India Sales Down By 47 Percent in March 2020
Coronavirus Impact: Tata Motors Sales Drop By 84 Percent in March 2020
2020 Hyundai Verna Facelift Launched in India; Check Prices, Features, Variants, Colours & Specifications
Sports
Irfan Pathan's Locality in Vadodara Declared as Red Zone for Coronavirus, Twitterati Prays For Everyone's Safety and Wellness
Manchester United Legend Rio Ferdinand Reveals Reason Behind Rejecting Barcelona in 2008
Roger Federer Urges Fans To Cheer For Frontline Workers in Video Shared By Wimbledon
India Remain Unmoved in Latest FIFA Rankings Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Ramiz Raja, Shoaib Malik Engage in Ward of War Over Retirement Talk
Entertainment
James Gunn Reveals This Sequence in Guardians of the Galaxy Was a Nightmare to Shoot - Here's Why!
Telugu Actress Viswa Santhi No More; Actress' Body Found at her Hyderabad Residence
Rapper Chynna Dies At 25, Had Said 'I Need Music To Die To' in Last Instagram Post
Ayushmann Khurrana to Romance This Actress in His Next Film 'Stree Rog Vibhaag'?
Genda Phool Credit Row: Ratan Kahar Receives Rs 5 Lakh From Badshah; Here's What The Poet Has To Say On This!
Lifestyle
Gal Gadot is Sparkling Brilliantly on the Cover of Vogue (View Pic)
New Way to Shake Hands: From Namaste to Wuhan Shake, Ways You Can Exchange Greetings Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
How to Make Hot Cross Buns at Home? Easy Easter 2020 Recipe to Relish the Sweet Delight This Sunday (Watch Video)
'How to Make Sex More Interesting?' Searches Spike 5,000% During Lockdown! So Here's How You Can Spice Things up in Bed with Your Quarantine Partner
Abhinav Gupta ~ A Man Befriending as a Flawless Epitome of Being Successful
Viral
Sudan Health Minister Dozes Off, Snores During Live Interview on Coronavirus, Watch Video
Twitter Thread Shows Kingfisher Feasting on Snake, View Pics: Trending Topics, Viral Videos and Funny Memes of The Day
Little Boy Singing Bob Marley’s Hit ‘Everything’s Gonna Be Alright’ Is the Quarantine Inspiration We All Need (Watch Adorable Video)
Bear Takes a Stroll With Its Three Cubs At Popular Tourist Lake in Greece During Coronavirus Lockdown
Can Haircut Be Declared an Essential Service? Indian Journalist Tweets Amid Lockdown, Netizens Respond ‘Yes Please!’ in Unison for Opening Salons and Parlours
Festivals
National Siblings Day 2020 Greetings For Brothers: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, SMS and Messages to Send Your Partner in Crime!
Easter 2020 Wishes for Employees: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, SMS and Greetings to Send Your Office Folks
Siblings Day 2020 Wishes, Quotes and Greetings: HD Images, Posts & GIFs You Can Share with Your Sisters To Celebrate The Day
Easter Sunday 2020 Sermons: Preachings And Messages on Resurrection of Jesus to Share on the Holy Festival (Watch Videos)
Good Friday 2020: Here’s Why You Should Not Say A ‘Happy Good Friday’ To Your Christian Friends
Videos
Bernie Sanders Pulls Out Of US Democratic Party’s Presidential Nominee Race, Makes Way For Joe Biden
Amitabh Bachchan Thanks Fans On Behalf Of Jaya Bachchan, Mumbai Police’s Witty Reply To Ajay Devgn
Odisha Extends State Lockdown Till April 30 As Coronavirus Cases Rise To 5,865 In India
Indian Students In The U.S. Want To Return, Request Central Government's Help To Get Back Home
Kristen Stewart Is 30! Revisiting The Twilight Star’s Swoon-worthy Dialogues From The Vampire Series